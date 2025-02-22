Accra Sports Stadium Secures Black Stars’ Crucial World Cup Qualifier Against Chad

Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, will face Chad in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 17, 2025, ending speculation about a potential shift to Cape Coast.

The decision to retain Accra as the host venue follows rigorous facility inspections and internal deliberations, according to officials close to the team’s preparations.

Recent reports had hinted at a preference for Cape Coast Stadium, where the Black Stars have played several matches since 2021, largely due to its perceived calmer atmosphere and reduced pressure from supporters. Critics argued the quieter environment allowed players to focus, but the return to Accra—a venue synonymous with decades of high-stakes football—signals a strategic pivot. Analysts suggest the move aims to leverage Accra’s larger capacity and the vocal home support, which could galvanize the team in a must-win qualifier.

Ghana currently sits second in Group I with nine points, trailing leaders Comoros on goal difference. A victory against Chad, coupled with their subsequent clash against Mauritania five days later, could solidify their path to the global tournament. However, the choice of Accra has sparked debate. While some fans welcome the revival of the capital’s historic sporting hub, others question whether the intense scrutiny from local supporters might unsettle a squad still rebuilding consistency.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to comment on whether logistical factors, such as Accra’s superior infrastructure for international broadcasts and VIP accommodations, influenced the decision. What remains clear is the heightened anticipation surrounding the match, with ticket sales expected to surge as fans flock to witness the Black Stars’ campaign to reclaim Ghana’s World Cup prominence.

For now, all eyes are on Coach Otto Addo’s squad as they prepare to harness the energy of Accra’s passionate fanbase. The stakes are clear: anything less than a convincing win could reignite familiar frustrations among supporters eager to see Ghana return to football’s grandest stage.