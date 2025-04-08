Accra to Host Inaugural CAF Executive Committee Meeting on April 26

Ghana’s capital, Accra, will welcome the newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee for its first meeting on April 26, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The gathering aims to advance strategic decisions to strengthen football development across the continent, from grassroots initiatives to elite competitions.

Chaired by CAF’s recently re-elected president, who secured a new four-year mandate with overwhelming support from all 54 member associations, the committee will address critical issues including governance reforms, competition structures, and regional development programs. A key agenda item is the election of CAF’s Vice-Presidents, a procedural milestone essential for fulfilling governance standards and steering the organization’s long-term objectives.

The meeting underscores CAF’s commitment to elevating African football’s global standing through enhanced administrative frameworks and investment in talent development. Initiatives to promote youth academies, women’s football, and infrastructure upgrades are expected to feature prominently in discussions.

Ghana’s selection as host reflects its growing influence in African sports governance and its capacity to organize high-profile events. Authorities have emphasized readiness to accommodate delegates, with the five-star venue symbolizing the continent’s ambition to align its sporting infrastructure with international benchmarks.

The outcomes of this inaugural session will set the tone for CAF’s strategic priorities under its renewed leadership, as African football seeks to capitalize on rising global interest and solidify its role in shaping the sport’s future.