Accra to host second Africa Digital Skills Conference

Mobile Web Ghana, a technology and entrepreneurship hub, will hold the second edition of the Africa Digital Skills Conference (ADSC) in Accra from November 9th to November 11th, this year.

The three-day conference, with support from Digital Skills Accelerator Africa and GIZ, will be done virtually and bring together technology experts, trainers and knowledge seekers on one platform.

A statement issued in Accra by Mobile Web Ghana, said the aim of the conference was to provide a platform for teaching and learning of digital skills across the African continent.

It said the conference would create a critical mass of individuals and organisations interested in bridging the skills gap on the continent.

The statement said it would also offer opportunity for participants to network, connect and build a solid digital foundation for Africa’s growing economies.

It said a study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa would require digital skills by 2030, resulting in almost 650 million training opportunities.

“This presents a great opportunity for the youth to equip themselves with skills that will be in high demand in the near future.”

The statement said digital literacy and knowledge were now needed in all spheres of life and would be critical for future jobs.

The Africa Digital Skills Conference will focus on basic, intermediate and advanced skills training.

Last year, the conference saw more than 1,000 registered attendees with 45 from 52 countries and 40 sessions.

It said this year, participants were expected mainly from Africa and partly from all over the world.

Some topics to be discussed are: getting started with Data Analytics, data science and machine learning, how to develop a mobile app without coding, social media marketing for twitter and linkedIn.

Others are: introduction to cloud computing, using data and insights to help your business grow, user journey mapping for digital marketers, exploratory data analysis with python, soft skills for IT professionals, and introduction to free and open source software for Geospatial.