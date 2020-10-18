The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) would on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 launch the city’s first Climate Action Plan (CAP) aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change in the metropolis.

The Plan, which is the second to be launched in Africa, would map out the path that the city authorities, citizens, and businesses must take to achieve transformational action to ensure carbon neutrality and climate resilience consistent with the objective of the Paris Agreement.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive made this known at the opening of the 2020 Regional Budget hearing of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Accra.

He expressed AMA’s commitment towards minimizing air pollution in the city, adding that the Assembly through concerted efforts had embarked on several climate change interventions such as the adoption and greening of open spaces within the metropolis.

The MCE said: “Having a green compound is a conscious effort to enhance air quality, that is why we have adopted some open spaces in the city to enhance the quality of the air we breathe in.”.

Mr Adjei encouraged residents of Accra and the entire citizenry to cultivate the habit of greening their environment by either engaging in backyard and roof gardening, tree planting among others since these would go a long way in addressing climate change issues.

He described the CAP as the city’s “Blueprint” to mitigate the impact of climate change and that the Assembly would prioritize bold and transformative actions to promote affordable, clean energy and transportation for the poor and the disadvantaged communities.

“Through its partnership with the C40 Leadership Group, Accra will become the second city on the African continent and one of only 13 cities in the world to develop and adopt a Climate Action Plan which is aligned to the United Nations 2015 Paris Agreement which the Government of Ghana is a signatory,” he said.