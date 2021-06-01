Accra Young Wise FC eliminated Okyeman Planners FC 5-4 on penalties, in their round of 64 MTN FA Cup encounter played at the Akyem Old Tafo Rovers Park.

The match which was highly competitive ended in a goalless draw in regulation time, since both teams couldn’t utilise their chances in the 90 minutes of play, therefore, the match had to be decided on penalties.

The sweet victory for Accra Young Wise, therefore, qualified the team to play in the next stage of the competition waiting for their next opponent when the draw is held.

Mr. Bismark Baffour Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Division team, Accra Young Wise, who spoke to the GNA after the match indicated that their best performance in the MTN FA Cup was at the round of 16 and that was two years ago.

He noted that their vision was to build upon that performance this year as they target to progress to the round of four.

He said the team was approaching the FA Cup with all seriousness because the competition had many avenues to give exposure to the team and the more the team progresses the more recognition the team gets among the football fraternity.

A fan of Okyeman Planners, Kwaku Antwi expressed disappointment about the team’s inability to progress to the next stage of the competition.

However, he commended the away team for showing a spirited performance to qualify to the next stage of the competition.