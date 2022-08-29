Accra Zoo being investigated

The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the Accra Zoo.

The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo Sunday, August 28, 2022.

After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident.

Management of the Accra Zoo confirmed the death of a middle aged man who intruded the lions enclosure and got attacked yesterday.

According to the release signed by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, the man jumped into the lions den around midday Sunday, August 22, 2022 with his motive unknown.

He was attacked by one of the lions and died through the injuries he sustained from the attack.

The Commission has also confirmed the safety of the four carnivores comprising the lion, lioness and their two cubs secured in their enclosure in the Zoo.

Earlier, there were reports that a lion had escaped from the zoo which the Commission debunked.