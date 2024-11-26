Accra’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Illuminates Christmas Spirit with “Light the World” Celebration

It was a night of bright lights, soothing music, and a sense of peace as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its Light the World celebration at the Accra Ghana Temple. The annual event, part of the global #LightTheWorld movement, transformed the temple grounds into a beacon of hope and service, reflecting the season’s true spirit.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, President of the Africa West Area of the Church, emphasised the profound significance of the celebration. “It is a time that we think about Jesus the Savior, who was born in a poor condition just to show his humility,” he said, addressing the gathered congregation beneath the temple’s illuminated grounds.

The evening’s programme, which featured musical performances and prayers, exemplified the Church’s commitment to spreading Christ’s message of love and service. “Christ Jesus is a miracle. Even if we are going to have times, challenges, problems, difficulties, and illnesses and we believe in him and we trust in him we approach him, he will help us,” Elder Kyungu declared.

Guest of Honor, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korle Constituency, reinforced the evening’s message of peace and community service. “We are supposed to be the light of this world. We are supposed to be the salt of the earth. We are supposed to be the peacemakers,” she stated, as she called for a greater alignment between civic duty and spiritual calling, especially ahead of the December general elections.

The #LightTheWorld initiative, which encourages individuals to perform daily acts of service throughout the Christmas season, found particular resonance in Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings’ address. “It does not take the entire multitude to do what we have to do. It just takes a few of us who believe in our convictions and do the right thing to set an example,” she noted.

The temple grounds, adorned with thousands of lights, created a serene backdrop for what Elder Kyungu described as more than just a seasonal celebration. “Christmas for us as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is not a one-day event. It should be the whole year we should remember that because of Christ we can really be saved,” he explained.

As dusk settled over Accra, the illuminated temple grounds served as a powerful symbol of the Church’s message. Elder Kyungu’s closing remarks captured the essence of the evening: “We would like people to remember that… because of him we can continue to find peace, joy, and happiness during our time in this mortal life.”

The event, which drew participants from across the greater Accra region, exemplified the Church’s growing influence in West Africa and its commitment to community service. The Accra Ghana Temple, since its dedication in 2004, has become a landmark of faith and service in the capital, with its annual Light the World celebration emerging as a highlight of the city’s Christmas season.

As attendees departed into the evening, one said she carried with her not just the visual memory of the illuminated temple grounds, but also the challenge to transform the Christmas season into a sustained period of service and kindness – a living embodiment of the #LightTheWorld movement’s core message.