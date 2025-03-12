Accra’s Creative Industry Comes Alive at Amplify Ghana’s ‘Creatives Connect’

Ghana’s leading creatives promotion and public relations (PR) agency held a successful maiden “Creatives Connect” event at the Vibrate Space on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The event, hosted on Ghana’s Independence Day weekend, brought together over 100 stakeholders – musicians, producers, artists, music marketers, journalists, and industry executives to network, connect, collaborate and expand their reach. This premier event was an exciting day filled a lot of chit-chatting, intentional network building and conversations on the Ghanaian music scene.

Talented creatives from all over the capital and beyond graced the event which kickstarted at noon on the day. Amplify Ghana’s own DJ, Keli treated guests to classic tunes as attendees got in touch and interacted for the first three hours of the program.

After that, founder and head of operations at Amplify Ghana, Amos Kodwo, welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude to the creative community for constantly supporting and working with the agency since 2020. He also ushered in the next part of the “Creatives Connect,” which saw over 30 talented upcoming artists perform songs from different genres.

Guests were amazed by the array of talent on display with some wishing the event never came to a close.

Representatives from other music agencies such as FulLCirLc Africa, Ghana Music, Smoove Network, Creatizine, Accraessentials, Solidworldwide, and Revolve Music, were in attendance. Other music publicists and bloggers also graced the occasion. The event was hosted by Amplify Ghana’s editor, Mandela Yaw Anuvabe.

David Bortei Bortier and Evans Ntiamoah, both with Amplify Ghana, coordinated the event to ensure a smooth running of proceedings.