Accra’s Tuesday “surprise” rain and discomfort

Water collected in gullies created by Tuesday rainfall trickled into other cracked surfaces even after a hot post precipitation sunshine.

When the surprise rain poured in the early hours of Tuesday, all forms of movement and activity stopped as the fragile city transport network crumbled.

The early birds of the city who were already on their way to work, unsuspecting an impending rain, were caught unprepared as they had no umbrellas or raincoats to keep them dry. Weather warnings are not taken serious in Ghana.

Passengers near their destination points suddenly wished to be delayed more by Accra’s heavy traffic to escape the rains.

Others who were already at their destination points prayed and hoped that drivers will find a more suitable place for them to alight.

Those in leaking vehicles could not hold back their frustrations and threw tantrums at drivers and “mate” for the bad maintenance of their vehicle. No one cares about the holes in trotro roofs when there is sunshine.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, scores of people gathered under the interchange to seek refuge from the heavy rains.

For traders of umbrella and raincoats, it was an opportune time to make some quick sales before the rains receded as many people were “forced” to purchase the items.

The usual well-ordered queues at the taxi ranks gave way as people huddled under roofed structures for relative comfort at the station.

Caution and respect for the “first come, first serve” policy was thrown to the wind as many rushed to book a seat in any arriving taxi headed for their destination.

For those who were yet to set off from their homes, this was a relief as they had the opportunity to carry along their umbrellas or raincoats.

Not too long ago, somewhere around the Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra, a surprise evening downpour sparked a water and fire disaster, claiming so many lives.