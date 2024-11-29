Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Accra’s Youth Take Lead in Plastic Recycling to Build Sustainable Future

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    In an innovative and inclusive step towards addressing plastic waste and building a resilient and sustainable city, the youth team in Active Minds Reading Club is building the capacity of children in basic schools as part of a Youth Recycling Project in Accra.

    This project is part of
    the Youth Climate Action Fund under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG). The project seeks to empower young students with skills in plastic waste segregation, recycling, and environmental stewardship.

    The initiative recently held educational sessions on waste segregation and recycling in primary schools across the Accra Metro area, including Ayalolo 1 & 2 Junior High School and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Girls Basic School at Korle Gonno.

    Led by Maama Kwao Akita, Project Lead for the Active Minds Reading Club Youth-Managed Recycling and Waste Reduction Program , a workshop has been held in Ayalolo Cluster of
    Schools, which provided the students with hands-on practical ways to convert plastic waste into reusable materials and further increasing awareness on the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on ecosystems and human health.

    “We are not only educating students about the dangers of plastic waste but also empowering them with the skills to reduce it,” said Akita. “This project is a reminder that young people are crucial partners in our fight for a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

    The workshops introduced students to practical recycling techniques, emphasizing sustainable choices such as using reusable bags, baskets, and containers. The project facilitators also presented custom made plastic receptacles fabricated by McKingtorch Africa to facilitate proper waste segregation.

    Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, applauded the project, citing the importance of
    partnering with the youth in advancing the city’s sustainability goals. “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for global action to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet, but they also remind us that progress requires everyone’s commitment. Plastic pollution in our city is a significant issue, yet it presents an opportunity to innovate. Projects like
    this allow us to engage youth in solutions that build a resilient Accra, while fostering awareness and change at the grassroots level,” she said.

    The Head of Ayalolo School praised the initiative as a timely intervention in light of Accra’s plastic pollution challenges.

    With ongoing monitoring and data collection, the project will help inform future waste management policies by analyzing trends in plastic waste generation.

    By educating and
    engaging the next generation, the AMA and Active Minds Reading Club are establishing a
    strong foundation for innovative, community-driven environmental solutions and a more sustainable future for Accra, capturing the essence of the sustainable development goals.

    The workshops were supported by Young Reporters for the Environment and Ishara.

    About the Youth Climate Action Fund

    The Accra Metropolitan Assembly through international advocacy has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund to provide technical assistance and funding to youth aged 15 to 24 in designing, producing, and overseeing urgent climate solutions.

    Microgrant-funded efforts, proposed by youth and selected by AMA are igniting awareness
    and action in communities to advance climate goals as critical as meeting decarbonization and
    reducing consumption-based emissions.

    Previous article
    Mayor Hails Youth Partnerships as Key to Tackling Plastic Pollution in Accra
    Next article
    SmartThink Global Technology To Provide Information Technology Training To National Service Personnel in Ghana
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong...

    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies,...

    MGA Consulting Wins  Overall Best Business Promotion & Consultancy Sector Award

    Ike Dzokpo Ike Dzokpo -
    MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, a rapidly growing management consultancy...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

    News 0
    As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7...

    Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections – Jospong Group CEO Urges Citizens

    News 0
    Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong...

    Dr. Agyepong Calls For Unity And Gratitude At Jospong Group Thanksgiving Service

    News 0
    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE