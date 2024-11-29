Accra’s Youth Take Lead in Plastic Recycling to Build Sustainable Future

In an innovative and inclusive step towards addressing plastic waste and building a resilient and sustainable city, the youth team in Active Minds Reading Club is building the capacity of children in basic schools as part of a Youth Recycling Project in Accra.

This project is part of

the Youth Climate Action Fund under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG). The project seeks to empower young students with skills in plastic waste segregation, recycling, and environmental stewardship.

The initiative recently held educational sessions on waste segregation and recycling in primary schools across the Accra Metro area, including Ayalolo 1 & 2 Junior High School and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Girls Basic School at Korle Gonno.

Led by Maama Kwao Akita, Project Lead for the Active Minds Reading Club Youth-Managed Recycling and Waste Reduction Program , a workshop has been held in Ayalolo Cluster of

Schools, which provided the students with hands-on practical ways to convert plastic waste into reusable materials and further increasing awareness on the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on ecosystems and human health.

“We are not only educating students about the dangers of plastic waste but also empowering them with the skills to reduce it,” said Akita. “This project is a reminder that young people are crucial partners in our fight for a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

The workshops introduced students to practical recycling techniques, emphasizing sustainable choices such as using reusable bags, baskets, and containers. The project facilitators also presented custom made plastic receptacles fabricated by McKingtorch Africa to facilitate proper waste segregation.

Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, applauded the project, citing the importance of

partnering with the youth in advancing the city’s sustainability goals. “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for global action to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet, but they also remind us that progress requires everyone’s commitment. Plastic pollution in our city is a significant issue, yet it presents an opportunity to innovate. Projects like

this allow us to engage youth in solutions that build a resilient Accra, while fostering awareness and change at the grassroots level,” she said.

The Head of Ayalolo School praised the initiative as a timely intervention in light of Accra’s plastic pollution challenges.

With ongoing monitoring and data collection, the project will help inform future waste management policies by analyzing trends in plastic waste generation.

By educating and

engaging the next generation, the AMA and Active Minds Reading Club are establishing a

strong foundation for innovative, community-driven environmental solutions and a more sustainable future for Accra, capturing the essence of the sustainable development goals.

The workshops were supported by Young Reporters for the Environment and Ishara.

About the Youth Climate Action Fund

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly through international advocacy has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund to provide technical assistance and funding to youth aged 15 to 24 in designing, producing, and overseeing urgent climate solutions.

Microgrant-funded efforts, proposed by youth and selected by AMA are igniting awareness

and action in communities to advance climate goals as critical as meeting decarbonization and

reducing consumption-based emissions.