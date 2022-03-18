Accused Asked To Open Defence In Court

Justice Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu, the Judge in charge of the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A, has called on Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady at the centre of the Takoradi “fake” pregnancy and kidnapping to open her defence.

The order was given after eight prosecution witnesses testified in the case, including Michael Simons, the husband, Agnes Essel, the accused person’s mother, Michael Prah, a native of Axim and Ebenezer Nyame, also a native of Axim.

Dr George Peprah of the Takoradi Hospital, Dr Jerry James Abrokwa, Medical Officer at the Axim Government Hospital, Dr Samuel Agyemang, a Gynaecologist with the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi and Detective Inspector Archims Amfor also testified in the case.

Meanwhile, Mr Fiifi Buckman, the counsel for the accused in his submission of no case argued that the prosecution had not been able to establish a prima facie case against his client for her to open her defence.

The court, however, indicated that the prosecution has been able to establish that the accused was not kidnapped nor was she pregnant.

It indicated that the prosecution has also been able to furnish the court with all the requisite documents to support the two counts of publication of false news and deceit of the public.

The court pointed out that out of the eight witnesses, only two, the Husband and mother of the accused, said they saw the accused pregnant.

The judge indicated that all the doctors who conducted medical examination on the accused and testified in the case, pointed out that Josephine Panyin Mensah was not pregnant.

The court, therefore, indicated that it was incumbent on the accused person to prove that indeed she was pregnant, adding “So she should be getting ready to open her defence.”

The case would be recalled on April 7, 2022.