Accused mother testifies in court in alleged Kasoa Teen Killers Case

Madam Emelia Donkor, the mother of one of the teenagers in the Kasoa ritual murder case, has mounted the witness box at an Accra High Court.

Madam Emelia Donkor, the mother of the minor (Felix Nyarko) told the Court that the mother of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, the deceased, was her friend who assisted her in adverse ways.

According to the third prosecution witness, her son (Felix Nyarko) also played with the deceased within the neighbourhood.

“Ishmael’s mother, Hajia, has helped me lot by offering me gifts ever since I came to stay within the vicinity. If this incident has happened I cannot turn my back on her.”

Led in evidence by Ama Adoma Osei, Senior State Attorney, the witness narrated how she and her husband saw a body of a minor buried near an uncompleted house.

Madam Donkor said when her son Felix arrived at the scene, her husband dragged him (Felix) to the house and she was asked by her husband to keep watch over Felix, so he did not escape.

According to the witness, her husband also went to search for second juvenile offender (Nicolas Kani)

The witness said, “When my husband found Nicolas, he pretended he did not know my husband. My husband then held Nicolas and he asked him to accompany him to the house. It was at this juncture that Nicolas told my husband that he did not know anything about the crime.”

The witness said her husband dragged the two juvenile offenders to the deceased mother’s house.

At the house, the witness said she knelt and begged the deceased mother.

Afterwards, the third prosecution said she stepped out crying.

According to her, when she returned to the deceased mother’s house, she was informed the juvenile offenders had been escorted to the Police station and later went to give her statements to the Police.

Answering questions under cross-examination by Mr Samuel Atuah, Madam Donkor admitted that the Felix Nyarko was her first biological son.

She told the Court her evidence before the court was her own experience.

The witness said she did not see her son kill the deceased.

The hearing has been adjourned to April 5, 2023.

The two teens are being held for the murder of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah on April 3, 2021, for ritual purposes.

The juvenile offenders are accused of luring the deceased into an uncompleted building and killed him with a club and cement block.