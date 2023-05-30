Ace Power Promotions At 2023 IBF Convention

The ACE team is fully represented at this year’s IBF Convention in the United States of America (USA).

Mr. Isaac Amankwah, the General Manager of Ace Power Promotions said it is a privilege and great opportunity to be represented at the Convention of one of the big boxing bodies in the world, and they are looking forward to stage an IBF title bout in Ghana and the USA.

He commended the media in Ghana for promoting and supporting boxing promoters and the rising star boxers.

Mr. Amankwah believes Ghana still has the good boxers who can become world champions, and wants opportunities to be created for them.

Ace Power manages rising stars like Holy Dorgbetor, Daniel Aduku and Samuel Martei Laryea.

He called for more investment in boxing as Ghana has young talents who must be groomed well both physically and psychologically to face the big challenges in the boxing world.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye is also representing the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at the Convention.