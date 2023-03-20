ACE Power Promotions Excite Boxing Enthusiasts At Bukom Square

Ace Power Promotions on Saturday staged a packed bill dubbed ‘The Rise’ at the Bukom Square in the heart of Accra where the boxers competed well and gave fans much to cheer about.

Featherweight Holy Dorgbetor aka ‘The Jaw Breaker’ stopped veteran George Krampah by a TKO in round 4.

Super lightweight Issah Awal met Hope Mawuli, and ‘The Old Boy’ dropped his opponent in round 1, while Super Bantam Samuel Martei Laryea was shocked as he lost to Kouassi Klaklevi by a unanimous decision.

Daniel Aduku, an experienced Super Welter weight also defeated Kofi Manu by TKO, while Abraham Afful won against Henry Mensah in round 3 knock of their Super Welter weight.

Super featherweight Emmanuel Otoo and Emmanuel Quartey ended in a majority draw, as Ahmed Abdulai won by a 5th round TKO over Emmanuel Allotey in their light heavy weight Contest.

Emmanuel Baidoo Sarpey used just one round to finish off Moses Lartey in a Super Welterweight contest, and Charles Lesko Sosiya, a Super lightweight won in round 2 against Samuel Lartey.

A Super featherweight contest between Eric Asante Isaac Odartey Lamptey ended in a majority draw, as welterweight Emmanuel Ardey Aryee beat Samuel Turkson with a second round Knockout.

Felix Mankattah, a Cruiser weight lost to experienced Dodzi Kemeh in the 5th round by TKO, while Godwin Kofi Appiah lost to Gideon Nortey in round1of their lightweight contest.

The much expected female exhibition bout between Perpetual Okaijah and Sarah Apew was called off to the disappointment of boxing fans.