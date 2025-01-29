ACEG Demands Justice and Accountability

A press conference organized by Arise For Change For Economic Growth (ACEG) was held at Techiman Zongo School, Tamale Station, and addressed by Economist D.S Mahama Iddrisu. The event aimed to draw attention to critical issues affecting Ghana, including investigations into election-related killings, corruption allegations, and government land allocations.

ACEG acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to investigate the tragic killings during the 2020 and 2024 elections. However, the group expressed concerns about the impartiality of the investigating officers, citing their alleged sympathies with the NPP.

The group also raised concerns about corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration, including allegations of bribery and the unresolved case of the killing of Mohamed Suali. ACEG urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute those involved.

Additionally, ACEG addressed the missing $6 million at the National Security Annex, suspected to be part of the money stolen by appointees of the previous government. The group called on the Office of the President to demand the refund of the stolen funds.

Other issues raised included the seizure of stolen funds at the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, government land allocations to Akufo-Addo’s family, and the alleged rigging of elections in various constituencies.

ACEG commended its members for their dedication to justice and good governance, and President John Dramani Mahama and his team appreciated their efforts. The group urged Ghanaians to work together for a better Ghana.

By Kingsley Asiedu