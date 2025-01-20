ACEP Executive Director Benjamin Boakye Calls for Vigilance Over New Government Appointees

Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has called for high expectations and close monitoring of the appointees of President John Dramani Mahama as they take office.

In a recent statement on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Boakye congratulated the nominees but also reminded Ghanaians that the nation’s future is entrusted to them, and their performance must be closely observed.

Boakye’s remarks came in the wake of the vetting of key nominees, including Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance Minister-designate), John Jinapor (Energy Minister-designate), and Dr. Dominic Ayine (Attorney-General nominee). “To whom much is given, much is expected,” Boakye said, adding that these appointees have critical roles in shaping the direction of the country. He emphasized the importance of monitoring their actions in office, particularly in light of challenges like fiscal management and the energy sector’s financial crisis.

Boakye’s comment highlighted three key concerns: the need for responsible fiscal management to avoid recklessness, addressing the looming financial crisis in the energy sector, and the delivery of promised reforms. “All have to help but we have to also monitor what they do in the office… very important,” Boakye wrote.

The three nominees, who have already undergone parliamentary vetting, await approval from the legislative body before being sworn in by the President. Boakye’s remarks suggest a heightened sense of accountability, stressing that while the appointees have the potential to make a significant impact, they must remain committed to the responsibilities entrusted to them.

In a related development, two more key government nominees—Governors Kwame Agbodza (Minister for Roads and Highways-designate) and Haruna Iddrisu (Education Minister-designate)—are set to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 20, 2025. Their vetting session will be another critical step in assessing their qualifications and plans for the ministries they have been designated to lead. The public and political scrutiny around these sessions will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future trajectory of Ghana’s leadership.