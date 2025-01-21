ACEP Responds to Allegations of Undermining Local Businesses in Ghana’s Oil Sector

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has strongly refuted accusations made in an article titled “The Endless Struggles of Ghanaian Business (Part 1)”, published on 20 January 2024 by Paul Herzuah.

The article criticized ACEP for its stance on the ongoing legal and regulatory disputes between Springfield E&P and ENI Ghana, claiming that ACEP was deliberately undermining local businesses.

In its response, ACEP condemned the claims as misinformed and an attempt to damage its reputation. The organization emphasized its openness to constructive criticism but expressed concerns about the unfair portrayal of its work within Ghana’s oil and gas sector. ACEP clarified that its involvement in the Springfield E&P dispute was not an attack on local business but a defense of industry standards and due process.

Herzuah’s article alleged that ACEP targeted Springfield E&P during the highly publicized unitisation dispute between Springfield and ENI, involving the Afina-1x and OCTP fields. The piece suggested ACEP’s position was biased in favor of foreign companies. ACEP dismissed these accusations, stating that its position had always been grounded in advocating for global industry standards and proper legal procedures.

The dispute reached the International Court of Arbitration, which ruled in favor of ENI in July 2024. The tribunal found that the Ghanaian Ministry of Energy had issued a unitisation directive prematurely, without sufficient evidence. The ruling pointed to several issues, including the lack of a statutory basis for unitisation and arbitrary terms imposed on participation. ACEP emphasized that its stance on the matter was validated by the tribunal’s findings, particularly its call for a proper appraisal of Springfield’s Afina field before proceeding with unitisation.

Further, ACEP rejected the notion that its advocacy for procedural integrity harms local businesses. It reiterated that promoting local businesses should not come at the expense of adhering to internationally accepted standards, particularly if Ghana aims to remain an attractive destination for investment. The organization also detailed its ongoing support for local participation in the oil and gas sector, citing its publications and forums aimed at addressing the barriers faced by Ghanaian businesses.

ACEP also criticized Springfield’s delayed submission of a comprehensive report following its re-entry exercise in late 2024, which still awaited review by the Petroleum Commission. The think tank expressed concern about institutional inefficiencies that continue to undermine the sector’s effectiveness and national interests.

In its closing remarks, ACEP warned against media campaigns designed to discredit the organization and its allies. While acknowledging past attacks, ACEP vowed to defend itself against any further misinformation. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s energy sector, urging all stakeholders to prioritize professionalism and adhere to industry regulations.