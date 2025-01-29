ACEPA Director Calls on Parliament to Address Bribery Allegations Head-On

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has urged Parliament to tackle bribery allegations against its members decisively.

His call comes in the wake of the Appointments Committee summoning Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convenor of FixTheCountry and DemocracyHub, to substantiate bribery claims he made against the committee members.

In an interview on Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, January 28, Dr. Draman highlighted that similar bribery accusations were made against MPs during the seventh and eighth Parliaments, but Parliament had not fully cleared itself of these suspicions. He stressed that addressing these allegations is crucial to preventing public mistrust and perceptions of corruption within the House.

“The bribery allegations are not new,” Dr. Draman remarked. He referenced the case involving Boakye Agyarko during the seventh Parliament, which saw controversies over claims that some MPs accepted money in exchange for their votes. “That was an opportunity for Parliament to clear its name and put an end to such allegations. We didn’t see much action on that, and now the issue has resurfaced.”

Dr. Draman noted that with Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s upcoming testimony, there is a chance for Parliament to prove its transparency and integrity. “We don’t know what evidence the lawyer has, but he seems to suggest that he has some evidence,” he said. “This is now an opportunity for Parliament to come clean about these issues.”

He further pointed out that murmurs of misconduct within the Appointments Committee have persisted, and the public’s trust in Parliament is at stake. “There are talks in silence about things that have been going on in the committee that are not right. This is an opportunity now, particularly given the trust that Ghanaians have handed over to the NDC, to make sure that things are put right.”

Dr. Draman’s comments also referenced previous concerns during the eighth Parliament, where the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposed certain ministerial nominees in the Akufo-Addo administration, only for the nominees to be approved by MPs from both caucuses. This sparked questions about the credibility of the process, with allegations of money changing hands to facilitate the approvals of figures like then-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson.

Dr. Draman’s call underscores the urgency for Parliament to address such issues head-on, as the credibility of the institution and public trust are increasingly under scrutiny.