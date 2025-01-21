ACEPA Executive Director Criticizes NPP MPs for Missed Accountability During Vetting

Rasheed Draman, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has voiced disappointment over the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, accusing them of failing to hold the government accountable during the vetting of President John Dramani Mahama’s ministerial nominees.

In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Tuesday, January 21, Draman expressed frustration over the NPP’s approach during the vetting process on Monday, January 20, which he described as a missed opportunity to rigorously scrutinize the nominees. He lamented that the opposition MPs focused on irrelevant issues instead of pressing the nominees on matters crucial to the country’s governance and development.

“I think yesterday in particular, when I watched the proceedings, of course, coming on the back of what happened last week, I just concluded that this is accountability going wrong completely,” Draman remarked. He argued that instead of addressing the competence and credibility of the nominees, the NPP MPs fixated on trivial matters that were not pertinent to the vetting process.

“We saw the opposition NPP that we are going to rely on in this country to hold this supermajority government accountable; we saw them waste a lot of the opportunities that were given to them to hit hard and exact accountability from the nominees,” he said. “Rather, they used that time on trivial issues and issues that really have no bearing.”

Draman specifically criticized Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who, according to him, raised issues better suited for debates in Parliament’s plenary sessions rather than the vetting of ministerial nominees. “As a leader, I believe he has the opportunity all the time, either in committee sittings or in the plenary, to speak on national issues,” Draman said. “So I would have thought that some of the issues that he brought to the committee, which were unrelated to the nominee, would have been issues that he could have reserved for maybe the much bigger platform of the plenary of parliament.”

Draman suggested that by focusing on peripheral matters, the NPP MPs wasted valuable time, which ultimately led to a rushed vetting process for other nominees. “An hour plus was used to set a tone that was all wrong, and in the process, as you can see, they ended up trying to rush the other nominees because they themselves were tired, as you can imagine,” he said.

The ACEPA Executive Director emphasized the critical role of the Appointments Committee in scrutinizing the President’s nominees. He called for a more focused and effective approach, urging the committee to assess the nominees based on their qualifications, integrity, and ability to serve the interests of Ghanaians.

“The purpose of the appointments committee is to do one sole thing. To check whether the people that His Excellency the President has nominated are people that we can trust to be accountable, are people that we can trust that when they are given the mandate, which is power and resources, they would work in the interest of Ghanaians,” Draman concluded.

He called for sharper and more direct questioning that prioritizes the qualifications and integrity of the nominees, rather than getting sidetracked by peripheral issues.