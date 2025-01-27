ACEPA’s Rasheed Draman Warns NDC Against Overconfidence in Parliamentary Strategy

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has raised concerns about the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary approach, warning the party about potential pitfalls despite holding a numerical advantage in Parliament.

Speaking on Starr FM, Dr. Draman emphasized that while the NDC may have the upper hand in terms of numbers, they could face significant challenges if they are not cautious in their strategy.

He expressed concern that despite the NDC’s majority, the party could still be outmaneuvered by the opposition. “The NDC would have to watch it. They might have the numbers, but if they are not careful, they will always be taken by surprise. This minority can overpower them in terms of frustrating government business, ensuring that at the least opportunity, even if they don’t succeed, they can disrupt the parliamentary process,” Dr. Draman warned.

His comments reflect growing tensions in Parliament, particularly with the recent appointment of a new Majority Leader, who is already facing significant challenges early in his tenure. Dr. Draman noted that the leader’s patience could be tested, acknowledging the difficulties of dealing with these challenges so soon after taking office. “This is just his second day as Majority Leader, and this issue is already thrown at him. I’m not sure how much of it he is going to take or how much patience he will have for this,” he observed.

As parliamentary dynamics continue to evolve, Dr. Draman’s analysis serves as a timely reminder for the NDC to remain vigilant and proactive in navigating the complex political landscape.