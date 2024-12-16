ACEP’s Dr. Rasheed Draman Calls for Accountability from Okudzeto Ablakwa in Mahama Administration

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEP), has expressed his expectation that North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa will hold the incoming Mahama administration accountable in the same way he did with the outgoing Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on TV3’s News Central on Monday, December 16, Dr. Draman stated that this would be the true test of President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to democratic governance. He noted that only through such rigorous oversight could Mahama’s assurance—that the NDC’s majority in the 9th Parliament would not be abused—be taken seriously.

“I will want to see Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa holding this government accountable the way he did against Akufo-Addo. That is when we will say that this Parliament is not being abused,” Dr. Draman asserted.

Mahama, who spoke earlier during a courtesy call by the National Chief Imam, reaffirmed his commitment to consulting with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) at every step of his administration. He dismissed any notion of a “supreme leader” role after his party’s significant parliamentary victory, emphasizing his intention to govern as a democrat.

“We are going to consult with the NPP at every stage and make sure that we do things by consensus instead of railroading everybody,” Mahama stated, despite holding a commanding majority in Parliament. He also stressed that no single political party could change the nation’s fortunes alone, underscoring the need for cross-party cooperation.

“My doors will be open at any time that any of our leaders, my fathers want to see me, for you to come and consult with me,” he assured the National Chief Imam, while emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort in Ghana’s progress.