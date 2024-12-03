ACEYE Urges Ghana’s Political Parties to Prioritize Transparency and Practicality in Election Manifestos

The Africa Centre for Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment (ACEYE) is calling on Ghana’s two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to commit to transparency and practicality in their manifestos ahead of the December 2024 elections.

In a press conference held on Friday, November 22, in Accra, ACEYE’s CEO, Emmanuel Acquah, criticised the manifestos of both parties, describing them as vague and lacking concrete details. A recent survey conducted by ACEYE revealed that many voters are left uncertain by the ambiguous promises outlined in the parties’ manifestos, with a significant portion still undecided.

The survey focused on key policy areas, including infrastructure, health, and education. In assessing the NDC’s manifesto, it noted significant gaps, with the infrastructure policy scoring just 47.1% in terms of importance and 50.5% in terms of efficiency. “Challenges in deploying resources effectively may lead to delays or suboptimal results,” Acquah stated. Health and education policies were rated even lower, with scores of 45.7% in value and 28.6% in inclusiveness. “These policies may not adequately address the diverse needs of the population, particularly marginalised groups,” he added.

Sustainability initiatives in the NDC manifesto scored 64.4%, but concerns were raised about financial and logistical limitations that could hinder progress.

To address these issues, ACEYE has called for reforms in how political parties present their manifestos. Acquah urged the parties to release simplified versions of their manifestos, written in clear and accessible language. “We are asking the political parties to come up with abridged versions of their manifestos, written in plain language for easy comprehension by all citizens, regardless of their educational background,” he said.

The organisation also recommended the establishment of feedback mechanisms to improve accountability, allowing citizens to assess and influence policies based on their outcomes. “Participatory democracy requires room for citizen engagement and contributions to policy-making,” Acquah stated, emphasising the importance of creating measurable objectives within policies.

Another key area of concern highlighted by ACEYE is the equitable distribution of resources. “The regional disparities are wide, but the manifestos don’t look at that. Prioritise equitable distribution of resources to reduce regional and social inequalities,” Acquah urged, noting that this is critical to ensuring that all citizens benefit from national development.

ACEYE’s recommendations also included the need for specific indicators of success for each policy, as well as robust monitoring and evaluation frameworks to ensure progress is tracked and reviewed periodically.

With elections fast approaching, ACEYE believes these measures will help enhance the credibility of the manifestos. “Instead of just short-term political gains, we also need to focus on long-term impacts with strategies for continuity across administrations,” Acquah concluded.

He stressed the importance of practical, realistic policies that are supported by sound budgets and timelines. “That is the only way manifestos can inspire trust and confidence among Ghanaians,” he said.