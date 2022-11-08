ACGN celebrates appointment of Mpotjoana as Minister of Foreign Affairs for Lesotho

The African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) has commended a former Institute of Directors Lesotho Board Chairman, Mr Lejone Mpotjoana, for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations for Lesotho.

Mr Rockson Dogbega, Chairman, ACGN, said his appointment “is good news for good corporate governance professionals across the world”.

He said such appointments would add value to good governance in the political space.

“If we have the right people at the helm of affairs, we can be sure of good corporate governance and rapid socio-economic economic development,” Mr Dogbega, who is also the President, Institute of Directors Ghana, said in a news brief in celebration of Mr Mpotjoana’s appointment.

He said there was a global consensus that implementation of high standards of corporate governance was crucial to the economic growth, sustainable development and social transformation of the continent and called for more of such appointments.

Mr Mpotjoana was sworn into office at the Royal Palace in Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday 4th November 2022.