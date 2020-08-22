Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong, who plays for China’s Tianjin Teda, on Friday called on the technical team of national team Black Stars to monitor the Chinese Super League for possible call-ups.

According to him, the league would help Ghana spot quality players for the Black Stars.

Acheampong, who has been out of the Black Stars since 2018, said he missed playing for the country’s senior national team.

“It is evident Ghana has a pool of talent. I miss the Black Stars but it’s my prayer to earn another call-up,” Acheampong told local media.

“I’m upping my game to earn me a spot in the Black Stars again. I am sure the technical team will divert attention to the Chinese league to assess my performance and invite me,” he told local media.

Acheampong, who made his international debut for Ghana in 2012, is one of three Black Stars players currently playing in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghanaian player has been in impressive form in the Super League. After scoring four times in 12 appearances during his initial half-season loan spell, the 26-year-old significantly raised the bar in 2018 when he notched 17 goals in 26 outings. Enditem