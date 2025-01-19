Acheampong Siblings Dominate African Chess Championship, Win Gold Medals in Accra

The Acheampong siblings, Dave and Jeddy, made history at the 2024 African Individual Schools Chess Championship held in Accra, Ghana, by each claiming gold medals in their respective categories.

Their outstanding performances at the prestigious event not only solidified their status as rising stars in the world of chess but also highlighted the promising future of African chess talent.

Competing in the Under-13 section, Dave Acheampong, 12, showcased his chess mastery, accumulating an impressive 8½ points to secure the gold medal. His victory marked his third consecutive win in the continental competition, cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most promising young chess players. As a result of his success, Dave earned the conditional title of FIDE Master (FM), a significant achievement in the chess community.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, 10-year-old Jeddy, clinched the gold medal in the Under-11 category, displaying remarkable composure and strategy. His triumph earned him the conditional title of Candidate Master (CM), marking a significant milestone in his young career. This victory is an indication of the brothers’ continued dominance on the continental stage and their promising future in the game.

The championship was a highly competitive 9-round Swiss tournament, bringing together talented players from six African countries. The siblings’ success in Accra adds to their impressive list of achievements, which includes gold and silver medals at the same event in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021. Their back-to-back victories have established them as formidable forces in African chess, with their family and supporters eagerly watching their rapid rise.

In an interview with the African Chess Confederation media team, Dave and Jeddy shared insights into their rigorous preparation leading up to the tournament. They explained that their daily routines balanced academic duties with intensive chess practice. The siblings engaged in focused training sessions after school, completed tasks assigned by their coach, and participated in online games to fine-tune their skills.

“Our AISCC 2024 preparations were integrated into our daily routine, striking a balance between academic responsibilities and chess development. We engaged in focused practice sessions after school, addressed tasks assigned by our coach, and participated in online games,” they said.

For Dave, winning his third continental gold medal was a moment of great pride. Reflecting on his victory, he emphasized the importance of diligence and persistence in achieving success. He also expressed his desire to inspire the next generation of chess players, not only in Ghana but across Africa. “I am overjoyed to have won my third continental gold medal. And I am satisfied that my diligence, persistence, and passion have generated the desired results. This victory has motivated me to continue refining my game and inspire the next generation of players,” he said.

Despite their considerable achievements, the Acheampong family faces ongoing challenges in securing the necessary sponsorship and funding to support their chess journey. Their father, Mr. David Acheampong, proudly acknowledged the boys’ success while also recognizing the financial barriers that high-level competition often brings. “I am proud of my sons’ achievements, but we also face the challenge of securing sponsorship to continue supporting their passion for chess,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Acheampong brothers are preparing for the upcoming World Chess Championship in Serbia, where they aim to represent Ghana on the global stage. Their determination to overcome obstacles and continue their rise in the chess world is evident, and with their relentless focus and dedication, the future looks bright for these young champions.