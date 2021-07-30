Achiase District Assembly commissions CHPS compound

The Achiase District Assembly has commissioned a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound with nurses’ quarters attached, for the people of Akyem Bieni and surrounding communities.

The tape-cutting ceremony was jointly done by Mr Richmond Agyabeng Amponsah, Achiase District Chief Executive (DCE), and Daasebre Gyeni Kenten II, Chief of Akyem Achiase.

The DCE was happy the project was completed to serve the health needs of the people and it was among the Assembly’s Annual Action Plan derived from its Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) and was happy it has been completed this year.

He called on the people to make good use of the facility, stressing that people ought to be more particular with their health in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said health care was critical to make people’s health systems more resilient during crisis situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daasebre Gyeni Kenten II, urged health workers to provide the best possible care to patients in a morally responsible and considerable way.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, some community members said the provision of CHPS compound has lessened their transportation burdens to places for accessing primary health care.