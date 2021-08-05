Achieve your fitness goals while keeping tabs on your health with Huawei’s latest smart band, the HUAWEI Band 6

Post or Pre workouts and fitness tracking made easier

In order to keep your body, health and fitness levels in place, you would need a little bit of help along the way.

Technology can help us reach our goals and Huawei’s latest fashion smart-band – the HUAWEI Band 6 – is the perfect choice for achieving your fitness goals and monitoring your health.

Your calorie in-take can be low, but strength can be increased via a customized and adapted workout routine. Read on to find out how you can make the most out of the HUAWEI Band 6 through your fitness journey.

Accurate health management

Huawei’s newest fashion smart-band comes with smartwatch like features i.e. all-day SpO2 monitoring. (SpO2) is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

You can also keep track of your heart’s health with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology that monitors your heart rate continuously and quickly and provides you with real-time notifications if your heart rate is too high or too low for more than 10 minutes.

Another important factor is sleep. The HUAWEI Band 6 comes with a feature that can track your sleep patterns and provide you with data to reveal how well you slept and where you can make sure you had the necessary sleeping hours.

HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology measures sleep quality and provides real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics.

Forget about charging every night

It can be annoying to constantly charge a device and that is even truer of wearable gadget. We get busy throughout the day and sometimes night and that means we do not have the time or patience to constantly connect devices to a charger, particularly with the many responsibilities we have.

You do not have this issue with the HUAWEI Band 6, which has a two-week battery life on a single full charge with all its features running. On top of this, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. A five-minute charge can sustain the HUAWEI Band 6 for two days of typical use.

Abundance of fitness tracking

Regular physical exercise is known to be one of the best stress relievers there is and many of us use the busy lifestyles we have as an opportunity to adapt to a healthier lifestyle: Allow the HUAWEI Band 6 to be your personal trainer fitted on your wrist to get into shape.

This Smart band will be able to recognize your workout in addition to providing you with 96 pre-installed workout modes with detailed feedback and analysis of your performance.

Additionally, the HUAWEI TruSport TM technology, analyses your exercise capabilities based on parameters such as heart rate variability data and exercise data thereby providing you with detailed assessment and suggestions based on your exercise capabilities helping you exercise more scientifically and efficiently.

Want to work out without worrying you might miss an important email or a message on your phone? With the HUAWEI Band 6, that is not an issue because as long as you have it connected to your phone, it will alert you for notifications ranging from SMS, emails, calendars to various social media platforms. You can view these notifications comfortably on the 1.47-inch AMOLED display.

Huawei Band 6 is available for GHS349 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Outlets.