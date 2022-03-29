Achimota ’97 Year Group Constructing Ultra-modern ICT Centre For School

The 1997 Year Group of the Achimota School is constructing an ultra-modern Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Centre for the school to commemorate their silver Jubilee celebration.

The GHc900,000 project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Dr Papa Nii Maale-Adjei, the President of the Year Group, disclosed this at this year’s Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night of the school hosted by the Year Group at Achimota in Accra.

Bonfire Night is an annual event hosted by the various year groups to come together, socialize and make merry, as well as plan to see how best to increase their support base for their alma mater.

Dr Maale-Adjei said the Group was undertaking the project to give back to the school, which had made them what they are today.

‘We are undertaking the project to reciprocate what we had gained from the school and that making the Achimota School an ICT Centre of Excellence is our hallmark,” he said.

Dr Maale-Adjei said the Year Group in partnership with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had launched an Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign to sensitize the public on the need to abstain from drug abuse.

He appealed to the students to desist from engaging in examination malpractices and rather take their studies seriously so they can succeed.

Mrs Delese Mimi Dako, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, commended the Year Group for the campaign, which was yielding fruitful results.

She also commended the Year Group for the ICT project and expressed the hope that the project when completed would enhance effective teaching and learning.

The next Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night will be hosted by the 1998 Year Group of the school.