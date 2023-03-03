Achimota Basic School Host Asafa Powell

The Head Mistress of the school, Edith Naa Dedei Kyeremateng has expressed her gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee and Ghana Athletics for putting the spotlight on the the school during the historic visit of world Athletics Super Star, Asafa Powell on his memorable visit to Ghana.

She said the top Jamaican athlete and his Ghanaian wife has really inspired her kids, and certainly most of them are going to be stars in the future

She noted that the visit will have positive impart on the future of the children.

The children were led by their PE tutors and officials of Ghana Athletics to engage in different sports activities.

Sports talent, Leticia Amoah of class 5 Blue was discovered at the exciting sports activities. She had the privilege to take a historic and memorable picture with world Super Star Asafa Powell.

The outstanding pupils were rewarded with products of Twellium Industrial Company and Indomie.

Present at the event was Mr. Wilson Affum of the Okaikoi North Municipal., Emmanuel Kwame Asare, President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Mr. Owusu Nyantekye and veteran popular sports journalist Mr. Karl Tuffour.

Asafa Powell said he was glad to see the kids to give them the motivation they need to become great people in future.

He expressed that they should not look at anybody but focus on whatever they want to do in future and be determined to make it to the top, as he also came from an ordinary home with humble begining.

He urged Africans to work hard to develop, because the future is Africa as most people want to come to Africa.

The Achimota Basic School authorities presented an expensive Ghanaian Kente to Sports Icon from Jamaica.