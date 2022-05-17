Achimota Forest Not For Sale – Gov’t

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, has indicated that reports suggesting the sale of Achimota forest is false.

According to him, there have been reports following the publication of the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (E.I 144), in sessions of the media that the Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold.

“The general public is entreated to disregard these reports as they are false, baseless and non-factual. Indeed, what the propagators of these messages have refused to add is that, E.I. 144 was published together with the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (E.I. 154),” he stated.

The Minister in a Press Release explained that the EI 144 makes the peripheral portions of the Forest Reserve, which had already been granted to the Owoo Family in September, 2013, portions of which have already been developed, cease to be a Forest Reserve, to ensure a development that is consistent with the area of the Forest Reserve.

He also said, the area of the forest shall remain a Forest Reserve per the E.I. 154 and that both instruments contain adequate provisions that seek to protect the ecological integrity of the Forest Reserve.

The facts leading to the publication of these two instruments, he stressed are that in 1921, the Government of the then Gold Coast, by a Certificate of Title dated 16th December 1921, made under the Public Lands Ordinance, 1876, acquired from the Owoo Family the parcel of land on which the Achimota School is situated.

“Subsequently, by another Certificate of Title dated 17th May, 1927, the Government acquired from the same Family another tract of land measuring approximately four hundred and seventy-nine (479) hectares as an extension to the Achimota School. Although there are receipts indicating payment of compensation for the 1921 acquisition, there are no records of payment of compensation for the 1927 acquisition,” he said.

He indicated that by an Order 31 of 1930, dated July 17, 1930, the Government, pursuant to its power under the Forests Act, 1927, (Cap 157), constituted the land acquired in 1927, as a Forest Reserve for the purposes of Fuel Wood Plantation for Achimota School and “Following several encroachments on the Forest Reserve, the pre-acquisition owners, the Owoo Family, in 2007, submitted a petition to the then President, H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, for the release of the portion of the Forest Reserve adjoining the Tema motorway. After consultations between the Office of President and the relevant bodies, it was recommended that that portion of the Forest Reserve be released to the Owoo Family.”

This culminated in an Agreement dated 24th November, 2008 between the Government, acting by the then Ministry of Lands, Forestry and Mines, and the Owoo Family for the grant of a lease over ninety (90) acres of the land to the Owoo Family for a term of ninety-nine (99) years, but the Lease agreement was however not executed as agreed, he said.

Meanwhile, Samuel A. Jinapor maintained that in 2011, the Owoo Family, submitted another petition to the then Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Mike Hammah, for the grant of portions of the Forest Reserve leading to the setting up of a committee, chaired by the then Chairman of the then Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Samuel Afari Dartey, to inquire into the legitimacy of the request and its impact on the Forest Reserve.

The Committee, he said, after its investigations concluded that the request of the Owoo Family was legitimate hence, the Minister sought executive approval to implement the recommendations of the Committee and on 5th September, 2013, the then President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, gave Executive Approval for the conversion of the Forest Reserve into an Ecotourism Park, and to release the peripheral portions of the Forest Reserve to the Owoo Family, in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee.

In relation to the said Executive Approval, the Forestry Commission, acting on behalf of the then President, granted these portions of the Forest Reserve to the Owoo Family for a term of ninety-nine (99) years.

He also said, the Forestry Commission, acting on behalf of the then President of the Republic, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, entered into an agreement with Aikan Capital, a limited liability company for the development of core area of the Forest into an Ecotourism Park, whiles executing a lease agreement with the company in February 2016, by which 227.84 hectares of the Forest Reserve was leased to the company to undertake the planned development.

“The Owoo Family and their grantees, in a bid to develop the peripheral portions of the land which had already been granted to them, continued to petition Government to release of the peripheral portions as a Forest Reserve.

Government, after assessing the entire situation, and based on the advice of the Forestry Commission, that the ecological integrity of the Forest Reserve will not be compromised by the Release, decided to release the peripheral portions of the land from the Forest Reserve. This led to the publication of the two instruments, the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (E.I 144), and the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (E.I. 154). The first makes the peripheral portions of the Forest Reserve, which had already been granted to the Owoo Family in 2013, with portions developed, cease to be a Forest Reserve. The second, amends the area of the land that should continue as Forest Reserve.”

With all these developments, the Minister averred that no development can take place without the express approval of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, taking into consideration the ecological integrity of the Forest and that the Achimota Forest remains an integral part of Government’s plan for the protection of our forest cover, and our agenda for aggressive afforestation and reforestation.

Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, will continue to protect the Achimota Forest and prevent it from being further encroached.

He also gave the assurance that government is also committed to ensuring that whatever that happens on the peripheral portions of the land, does not affect the ecological integrity of the Forest.