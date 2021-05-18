The Ministry of Education(MoE) says the Achimota Preparatory School in Accra will be part of Achimota Basic School under the general management of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Ministry said the status of the staff as well as other specific roles of the current managers of the school were to be discussed at subsequent meeting to be facilitated by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Kofi Gyasi, Chief Director, MoE, and copied to the Ghana News Agency after a meeting with the Achimota Preparatory School.

The statement said there had been a long standing issue over ownership of land on which Achimota Preparatory School is situated which culminated in court action over the years.

The Minister assured parents, guidience, students and the public that he would ensure that quality of education which Achimota Preparatory School was noted for, was not compromised under the new management and arrangement.

On April 30, 2021, the GES took over the premises and the running of the school after a High Court ruling in Accra.

Management of the school raised issues with the taking over of the School and petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.