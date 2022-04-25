ACI Pastor urges Christians to have personal relationship with God

Pastor Samuel Earl, Assistant Pastor at the Tamale branch of the Action Chapel International (ACI) has urged Christians to spend time with God and know Him personally.

He said it was necessary for Christians to develop personal relationships with God to know what His plans for them were rather than being swayed by others.

He made the call while delivering a sermon on the theme: “Following the plan of God for our life.”

Pastor Earl advised members of the church to desist from the habit of comparing themselves to others, noting that everyone had a distinct race to run in life, which was predestined by God.

He added that “Until you identify your race, you will leave the face of this earth without succeeding.”

He reiterated the need for Christians to identify their individual races to succeed, adding that people’s successes were dependent on others.

He emphasised that “Your failure affects many generations just as your success is the answer to many questions.”

Pastor Earl further entreated members of the congregation to seek God’s face and be faithful in their daily activities. “When you become faithful, God gives you longevity.” He added.

He quoted second Timothy 4:7-8 from the Bible as reference to encourage the church members to have faith in God to run a good race in their journey in life.