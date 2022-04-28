ACIA Aero Leasing Delivers First Embraer E-190 to Bestfly Worldwide

Companies Begin Mandate for One Additional E-190 Aircraft

MACON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACIAAeroLeasing–ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, today announced the delivery of an Embraer E-190 on lease to Bestfly Worldwide (“Bestfly”). The delivery, which took place at Embraer’s re-delivery center in Macon, Georgia, marks the introduction of the aircraft type to both the lessor and airline’s fleets.





With the lessor’s three ATR 72-600s already in operation at Bestfly, the E-190 became the fourth aircraft on lease to the airline. Bestfly also mandated ACIA to source and deliver a second E-190 as a result of prior discussions held at Dubai Airshow in November 2021. The addition of this first E-190 marks a major milestone in Bestfly’s portfolio growth, bringing the carrier’s fleet to a total of 25 aircraft.

“Bestfly continues to grow its portfolio and operational capabilities, offering a great product and service to its customers in some challenging jurisdictions,” said Mick Mooney, ACIA Aero Leasing’s Chief Executive Officer, adding that “like ACIA, they have a targeted growth mindset. The E-190 is a critical part of both our companies’ growth plans in Africa and beyond. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them, adding more aircraft and types as they continue to build the airline.”

The E-190 bears Bestfly’s Cabo Verde livery and will enter service shortly. Bestfly will leverage the E-Jet’s versatility to establish much-needed connectivity from Cabo Verde into West Africa and the Azores.

Nuno Pereira, Bestfly’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have been working diligently with our partners at ACIA to expand our portfolio with this crossover jet. The delivery of this particular aircraft is very special for us since it is Bestfly’s first E-190 and 25th aircraft delivery. It solidifies our entry into the scheduled service segment. This is a very important milestone for Bestfly as we will support the people of Cabo Verde with reliable and efficient connectivity that is much needed for their market. ACIA has been a fantastic partner throughout this process in coordinating with Embraer, GE, and the regulators for certification and entry into service activities to support Bestfly’s acceptance of the E-190. It has truly been a team effort.”

“The delivery of ACIA’s first E-190 is a fantastic achievement for our team and what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a highly regarded customer, such as Bestfly,” added Sameer Adam, ACIA Aero Leasing’s Senior Vice President, Commercial. “We can expect much more growth from Bestfly through mandates for additional turboprop and regional jets in the very near future as both companies continue to implement their respective commercial strategies.”

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of nearly 70 regional passenger and freighter aircraft on lease to operators in more than 18 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

About Bestfly

Founded in 2009, Bestfly Worldwide (“Bestfly”) operates in both the business aviation and airline markets, operating three ATR-72 aircraft on multiple routes. Bestfly won a commercial support contract with ExxonMobil in 2020, and is in growth mode, expanding its operations, including providing contract airline services in Cabo Verde. www.bestfly.aero

Contacts

Sophie McAuley, Zeevo Group



+1 334 373 4611 // +44 7921 188870 // smcauley@zeevogroup.com