Acolatsey wins Japan Ambassador Kendo Championship

Dickson Enam Kwame Acolatsey, has won the third edition of the Japanese Ambassador Kendo Championship, held at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sport Stadium over the weekend.

Acolatsey, who is considered one of the most experienced players in the sport, defeated fellow compatriot, Ocloo Tetteh in the finals to win gold medal, while Adjaho Bruces and Wahab Hussein came third and fourth respectively.

Mr. Andrews Sackey Williams Technical Director Ghana Kendo Association said he was impressed with the performance of the players after a long break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “I was really impressed with the performance of the players and our hope is to expand kendo in Ghana.

“I also thanked the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana for donating kendo equipment to the association for the development of the game.”

Mr. Acolatsey who won the competition for the third time since its inception in the country called on people interested in playing the game to come on board.

He said, “This is the third time I am winning the game. It was challenging because I got injured and was away for some time but God being so good, I was able to win gold medal.

“I hope to be much better next year to maintain my title. I am also calling on interested individuals to come and join the sport,” he stated.

Kendo which means ‘the way of the sword’ is a traditional Japanese style of fencing with a two-handed wooden sword, derived from the fighting methods of the ancient warrior class.