Johnson Acquah beats Bernard Ashitey Armaah 3-6, 6-2,6-4 in 2 hours 45 minutes to win the maiden edition of Baby-Jet & MANCWA Commodities Top 16 Invitational tourney at the Army Officers Mess Tennis Club, 37.

Ashitey Armaah was highly rated as the favourite to land the title after he caused the tournament’s biggest upset, beating Benjamin Palm 6-2,6-2 at the semis however Acquah exhibited some great skills as he controlled his nerves better when demanded to cruise to victory.

Acquah secured his glory with one of the best serves in the game a punishing two-fisted backhand that steadily dismantled Ashitey Armaah’s defensive game, as well as a delightful array of forehand winners.

“I am truly happy with this achievement. The other players played their best, Ashitey Armaah in particular. After Outwitting Emmanuel Plange at the semifinals it occurred to me, I had to win this tournament.” Johnson Acquah emphasised after the win.

In his post match interview, the second placed Ashitey Armaah said “I am very happy to have played in this first final of the year especially when no one had tipped me at the start of the tournament. I believe my constant training brought me this far and I will continue to train very hard”, he concluded.

Johnson walked away with a trophy, a 40inch flat screen TV and a cash prize of 2000 Ghana cedis. The runner-up; Ashitey Armah, had 1000 Ghana cedis, atrophy and a 32inch Flat screen TV.

Former Black Stars Captain said, ‘I am here to support these players to achieve their dreams. I got into tennis and realized that there’re a lot of good players out there and they need to be kept active’.

Executive director of Niiplants logistics Samuel Wiafe-Siaw also said, “it’s been a while since we heard about a local tournament, so when we heard about Baby-Jet & MANCWA Commodities Top 16 invitational tourney event we saw the need to come on board”

The 4-day event were sponsored by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan (Baby-Jet) and Ramzy El-Ashkar of MANCWA Commodities with support from NIIplants logistics, NASCO and AMS logistics limited.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh