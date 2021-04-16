Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, Founder and President of Family Health University College has tasked freshmen and women enrolled in the Institution, to acquaint themselves with the fundamental principles, norms and values of the school.

“Its core values, which promote Innovation and Lifelong Learning should be exhibited continually; always remember to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and respect to all manner of persons that need your help”.

Prof. Kwawukume gave this task during the 2020/2021 Matriculation ceremony of the Family Health University College, at the Institution’s premises, opposite Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

The 2020/2021 Matriculation ceremony, witnessed Fifty four (54) fresh students enrolled in Family Health Medical School, with 63 Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC), 55 BSc. Nursing and BSc. Midwifery (NAC Top Up) and 16 BSc (Diploma Top Up) also enrolled in the Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery.

He assured the fresh students that the well-experienced Faculty members of the Institution, together with the hard-working Administrative and other supporting staff were equipped to make their stay an enviable one.

He said: “We are what we repeatedly do; excellence therefore is not an act but a habit”.

The opportunities to be derived from the Institution by the fresh students, Prof. E. Y Kwawukume indicated, would be ones that could be utilized to yield enormous benefits to themselves and the communities that they would find themselves in.

He said, the enrolment of the fresh students at Family Health University College meant that, they had entered a new phase and had begun the most liberating chapter of their lives.

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Prof. P. F. Ayeh-Kumi, in his short address, told the matriculants that the University was not commissioned to only train students in academics, but to become good citizens.

He charged them to put up their maximum to make the Institution and Ghana proud, by putting up good behaviour even though, there would be pressure on them.

Rev. Prof. Ayeh-Kumi also entreated them to be supportive of each other, and be committed and loyal, by remembering their parents and guardians, and where they were coming from.

He urged them to observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols by way of washing their hands regularly and wearing of nose masks and always be prayerful.

Brigadier General Dan Frimpong Rtd, the Chairman of Council for Family Health University College, admonished the fresh students to be punctual at all times in class, to learn together as a team, and to be disciplined what they do.

Dr. Sharon Nana Yaa Gyasi-Dankyira who was the valedictorian for the pioneer group of 30 doctors that graduated from Family Health Medical School last year, encouraged the students to make use of the facilities available at the Institution to achieve success.

Despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Health University College runs an effective and an efficient ‘in-person’ and online classes for her students.

Besides, the Institution has added new spacious classrooms, examination rooms, offices for lecturers, and an expanded Skills Laboratory to her existing infrastructure.

The Nursing & Midwifery School has also been accredited by the National Accreditation Board to run Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programmes in Nursing and in Midwifery.

The Institution has added more Faculty and Administrative staff to meet the growing demands of students and to meet the required student-to-lecturer ratio.

Management has also completed the installation of the water purification system with a modern reserve osmosis machine, making water shortage on campus a thing of the past; likewise the upgraded Institution’s WiFi facility currently provides uninterrupted assess to both staff and students.

Family Health University College (FHUC) is the bedrock of the Family Health Medical School (FHMS) and the Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School (FHNMS) which are located on the same premises.

Family Health Medical School, was borne from Family Health Hospital, which started from a garage at 51 Guggisberg Street, Korle Bu in 1997 as a Diagnostic Centre.

The National Accreditation Board gave Family Health Medical School her initial accreditation in April 2015, thus, becoming the first Private Medical School in Ghana to run a six-year medical programme, starting from Level 100.

FHMS is also the teaching arm of Family Health Specialist Hospital, with modern facilities such as, a convertible anatomage, telemedicine, and well-equipped laboratories and spacious lecture halls.

The main mission of FHMS is to lead in advancing human health through innovative research, clinical care and educating the next leaders in medicine in a culture that supports critical thinking, inclusion, diversity and innovation.

FHMS is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by the National Accreditation Board and the Medical and Dental Council.