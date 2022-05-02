Acquire skills through complementary education – CEA Boss to Kpone residents

Mr. Zac Abrahams, Kpone-Katamanso District Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA) has called on residents to take advantage of many programmes the Agency runs to acquire literacy and skills.

Speaking an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the Agency which was formerly known as the Non-Formal Education Division provided programmes including Complementary Basic Education (CBE), Occupational Skills Development (OSD), Adult Literacy Classes, and Junior High School remedial classes that residents could benefit from.

He said essentially, the literacy classes were tailor-made for adult learners, out-of-school pupils, and apprentices in sewing, hairdressing, mechanical, and other fields, adding that the class was governed by the literacy programme.

He added that the programme contained all the components necessary for the learner to master reading and writing, mentioning that it encompassed six basic components namely phonemic awareness, phonics instructions, vocabulary, fluency, comprehension, and writing.

These, he said, were a piece of the puzzle when assembled resulted in a successful literacy programme.

He explained that phonemic awareness helped the learner to identify, understand, and manipulate sounds in spoken words while helping the facilitator to recognize if the learner would have trouble with reading and spelling.

He said it was an occupation-specific training, which provided unemployed or marginally employed residents with skills in the production of hand sanitizers, hair pomade, hair cream, conditioner, shampoo, and liquid soap.

He said the free class was organized by his outfit in collaboration with a non-governmental organization to provide skills based on their survey of the labour market in the community to know what kind of labor skills needed at any time.

He said to get the residents to participate, his outfit also takes their views on the type of occupational skills they needed as this helped them to identify themselves with the programme, hence participating fully in the programme which eventually reaped benefits for them.

He said in the first quarter of this year, the Agency undertook a series of activities including sensitization and education on the Complementary Education Agency, supervision of literacy classes, distribution of painkillers to patients at the Kpone Poly Clinic, and occupational skills training.

He added that the CEA in collaboration with an NGO, MAHLEF Foundation established a class in their facility for 20 out-of-school children during which, he presented writing materials, and hand sanitizers to the pupils and advised them to take their lessons seriously.

He said selected private schools in the Kpone community also benefited from Skills training in the production of hand sanitizer and liquid soap.

He appealed to the government and institutions to help provide the Agency with a vehicle or motorbike to help them reach out to residents in remote areas such as Oyibi, Nanoman, Seduase, Saasibi, and Okushibiri, of the Municipality for effective supervision.

The Non-Formal Education Division was changed to Complementary Education Agency on Friday 16th October 2020 when the Seventh Parliament passed the Complementary Education Agency Bill, 2019 to reflect the countless changes that have taken place in non-formal education, and to acknowledge that complementary education can be formal and recognized within a quality education framework.