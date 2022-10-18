Acquirement Of 10 Major Interchanges/Flyovers Under Akufo-Addo Unprecedented: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

It is very easy to individuate and enumerate the performance of Akufo-Addo’s Government in the following sectors of the economy

1. Roads

2. Industrialization

3. Energy

5. Education

6. Food and Agriculture

7. Mega Railway Project

But for the purpose of this write up, I will limit myself to the unprecedented achievements of Akufo-Addo’s Government in the area of Roads across Ghana.

No government since Independence comes close to the achievements of NPP Government in the area of Interchanges and Flyovers. Former President Kufuor did very well with the construction of sizeable numbers of Interchanges and Flyovers. Akufo-Addo’s Government has taken this feat of achievement to the next highest level.

Except Akufo-Addo’s Government, no government has been able to undertake the construction of over 10 Major Interchanges and Flyovers across Ghana within an 8year mandate.

Today, President Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of Suame Interchange in Kumasi, bringing the number of Interchanges constructed by NPP Government in Kumasi to 4 (Asokwa, Asafo, Sofoline and Suame). Though it is not enough but it is very appreciative considering the fact that NDC under 19 years of Rawlings and 8years of Mills/Mahama has NEVER constructed any single Interchange in Kumasi.

Even with Sofoline Interchange which was started by former President Kufuor, the NDC under Mills/Mahama’s Government failed to complete that project within 8 years of power.

It is very interesting to note that, the major Strongholds of the NDC namely Volta Region and Oti Region are yet to experience any major Interchange or flyover despite 27 years of political power by the NDC. At least, NPP has been able to honour its Stronghold, Ashant Region with 4 Major Interchanges.

Of all the Interchanges and Flyovers across Ghana, the NPP can boldly state that, about 95% of such projects were done by the NPP Government.

So far under Akufo-Addo’s Presidency, the following Interchanges and Flyovers are under Construction, some have been completed and others too at various stages of completion:

1. Lashibi-Nungua-Tema Interchange

2. Agyiriganor Flyover

3. Spintex-East Legon Flyover

4. Pokuase Interchange

5. Tema Motorway Interchange(Phase 1)

6. Phase 2 of Tema Motorway Grade Separation Project

7. Tamale Interchange

8. Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange

9. Tema/Ashaiman-Atimpoku/Akosombo Road(it comes with Flyovers)

10. Suame Interchange(starting on 18th October 2022).

NPP Government cannot get everything right but certainly we have done excellently well in major areas of the economy especially Roads, Industrialization, Energy, Education, Railway, Food and Agriculture.

The resources are limited and there is the need for Government through the Ministry of Finance to ensure equitable distribution/allocation of the resources so I will therefore assure the people of Kwabre to exercise patience for their roads shall definitely be fixed by NPP Government as stated by President Akufo-Addo.