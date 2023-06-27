Acquiring Digital Skills No Longer A Luxury – Ben Mensah

The Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Mensah, has emphasized the importance of acquiring digital skills in today’s world, saying that it was no longer a luxury but a necessity to survive and thrive in this new age.

He made this statement at a Digital Skill Training program held by the African Union in partnership with Stanbic Bank Ghana, UNFPA, and Google to equip 100,000 young people across Africa with digital skills by the end of 2024.

Speaking at the event, he advised the participants on the importance of digital literacy as a means to gain relevance and succeed in a digital world. He stated that “Digital skills encompass a wide range of abilities, from basic computer literacy to advanced data analysis, coding, and digital marketing.

They enable us to communicate, collaborate, innovate, and adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. They empower us to harness the potential of emerging technologies and seize the countless opportunities they offer.”

“In this rapidly advancing digital era, acquiring digital skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity. The world is evolving at an astonishing pace, and digital literacy has become a vital tool for personal and professional growth.

That is why we are glad to join this initiative to equip young individuals with the knowledge, expertise, and confidence to thrive in the digital landscape while advancing their businesses,” he noted.

Mr. Mensah also shared the importance of the Digital Skills Campaign to Stanbic Bank as part of their mission to drive development through digitization across the country.

He said, “As a leading financial institution in Ghana, we recognize the transformative power of technology and its potential to revolutionize the banking industry.

In the current industrial revolution, we firmly believe that embracing digital innovation is a non-negotiable step in meeting the evolving needs of our customers and staying ahead in a competitive sense.

Therefore, our core aim is to be at the forefront of this digital revolution, driving change and delivering exceptional digital experiences that extend beyond banking. He added that ‘Ghana has a fairly youthful population, and with that comes the demographic dividend and opportunities.

Similarly, if our society is not intentional about equipping its teeming youth with the right tools, resources, and digital savviness, we stand the risk of worsening the scourge of joblessness and becoming further alienated from an AI-powered world. Digital skills are therefore essential to increase employable skills and enhance the entrepreneurial acumen of our human capital”

Over the years Stanbic Bank Ghana has played a key role in supporting education, the youth, and SMEs in general and championed initiatives to promote digital literacy across the country. The Stanbic Bank Incubator which was officially launched in 2019 has supported over 10,000 entrepreneurs.

Included in that number are 1,639 women-owned start-ups. Support has been through structured programs, digital skills training, access to finance and ready markets as well as the benefit of physical co-working space.

The Incubator has also run several STEM boot camps for girls equipping them with basic software programming skills as well as internship opportunities with the bank.