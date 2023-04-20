Acquiring TV and Radio Broadcasting Licenses in Ghana

Very often people reach out to Techfocus24 wanting to know how they can apply for frequencies for Television Broadcast and FM Radio Broadcast in Ghana.

We have therefore provided two links below, where prospective applicants can find all the necessary information plus application forms on the website of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

We have also attached the respective scheduled fees for all categories of both radio and TV broadcasting licenses.

TV BROADCAST LICENSE APPLICATION

Click this link for all the information, plus Application form

Find the scheduled fees for TV license below

RADIO BROADCAST LICENSE

This link provides all the information, including Application form

Here is the corresponding scheduled fees for all categories of radio broadcast licenses: