Acrossfaiths Foundation Applauds Peaceful Elections, Calls for Unity

The Acrossfaiths Foundation has commended Ghanaians for the generally peaceful conduct of the 2024 general elections, acknowledging the nation’s resilience in upholding democratic principles amidst isolated incidents of conflict and fatalities.

In a statement signed by its President, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Bolabi Bortey, a retired Methodist Bishop of Accra, the Foundation highlighted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s pivotal decision to concede defeat before the official announcement of results. The organization described the move as a demonstration of maturity and statesmanship, which helped calm political tensions.

The Foundation extended its congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on their electoral success. It also wished Dr. Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) better luck in future contests, encouraging all stakeholders to prioritize national unity over partisan interests.

Reaffirming its stance against religiously motivated politics, the Foundation called on citizens to reject divisive tendencies and urged supporters of all parties to moderate their celebrations in sacred spaces like churches and mosques. “These are shared sanctuaries for individuals across the political spectrum,” the statement emphasized.

The organization concluded by offering gratitude to God for His blessings and called for sustained peace to drive national development. “In all circumstances, we give praise to God Almighty for His mercies and glory. May His blessings sustain us forever and ever. Amen,” the statement read.

Observations and Context

The 2024 elections have drawn significant national and international attention, with Ghana earning commendations for its orderly process and peaceful transition of power. Civil society groups and election monitors have highlighted the importance of collaboration among political, religious, and community leaders in maintaining the country’s democratic credentials.

The Acrossfaiths Foundation, known for its advocacy of religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue, continues to champion unity as a cornerstone for Ghana’s progress.