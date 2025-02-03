AcrossFaiths Foundation Leads Ghana To Mark First-Ever World Interfaith Harmony Week

Ghana is commemorating the United Nations-declared World Interfaith Harmony Week for the first time, spearheaded by the AcrossFaiths Foundation Ghana.

The week-long event, observed globally from February 1 to 7, aims to foster peace, unity, and cooperation among people of different faiths.

As part of the historic celebration, the Foundation is hosting the Most Rev. Dr. Josam Kariuki, Arch Bishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya, as a special guest. Dr. Kariuki is expected to play a key role in promoting interfaith understanding through several high-profile activities scheduled for the week.

Key events include joint worship sessions where Christians and Muslims will pray together in both a church and a mosque, symbolizing a unified stand for peace and harmony.

The initiative is designed to demonstrate religious tolerance and strengthen social cohesion in a country known for its peaceful coexistence among different religious groups.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, President of the AcrossFaiths Foundation, emphasized the importance of fostering interfaith dialogue. “This week presents an opportunity for us to come together, regardless of our religious affiliations, to promote mutual respect and contribute to national peace and development,” he said.

Sariki Dr. Usiff Mandingo, Vice President of the Foundation, echoed the call for nationwide participation. “We urge all religious faith organizations and traditional leaders to join this significant initiative. It will go a long way in consolidating the existing peace and harmony we enjoy in Ghana,” he stated.

In addition to the worship sessions, a symposium has been planned for selected basic and secondary schools in Accra to engage young people on the values of religious tolerance and harmony. The symposium will provide a platform for students to learn from religious leaders and scholars on the importance of coexistence in a diverse society.

Further highlighting the intersection between faith and environmental stewardship, the Foundation will organize an “Interfaith Action Against Climate Change.”

The event will involve a symbolic tree-planting exercise aimed at inspiring faith communities to take active roles in environmental protection.

The commemorative activities come at a time when the world is grappling with religious tensions and environmental crises, underscoring the significance of interfaith collaboration in addressing societal challenges.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the first week of February as World Interfaith Harmony Week in 2010 to promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among people of different faiths.

The leadership of the Foundation hopes that the successful commemoration of the event will set a precedent for fostering greater interfaith understanding and collaboration in Ghana.