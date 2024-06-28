Acrow to Supply 186 Modular Steel Bridges for Angola

Acrow, a renowned international bridge engineering and supply firm, has secured a landmark project to provide the Republic of Angola with 186 modular steel bridges.

This initiative marks a significant step in Angola’s efforts to enhance its road and transportation infrastructure nationwide.

Formalized during the recent U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, the project underscores Acrow’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure solutions in Africa. The bridges will be assembled and installed by Angolan engineers, technicians, and contractors trained by Acrow, supporting local capacity building and employment.

Acrow’s modular steel bridges are designed to withstand rugged conditions and are ideal for secondary and rural road networks. They meet international quality standards, are customizable to site specifications, and can be deployed swiftly using local labour and minimal heavy equipment.

Through its Bridge Development Program, Acrow facilitates financing arrangements for bridge projects, leveraging a global network of financial institutions and export credit guarantees. Standard Chartered Bank financed the project in Angola with support from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

Paul Sullivan, President of International Business at Acrow, emphasized, “For decades, Acrow has been dedicated to transformative infrastructure development in Africa. Our integrated approach—bridges, finance, training—positions us as a key partner for complex projects.”

Acrow CEO Bill Killeen added, “We recognize the profound impact of high-quality infrastructure on communities. We are privileged to support Angola in modernizing its transportation infrastructure, fostering economic growth and regional integration.”

This project reinforces Acrow’s legacy of delivering infrastructure solutions across more than 150 countries and builds on its successful collaborations in Ghana, Cameroon, and Zambia. The partnership with Angola exemplifies Acrow’s commitment to sustainable development and lasting infrastructure solutions globally.