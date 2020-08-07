The Act Alliance-Ghana Forum in collaboration with the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GHC 221,000 to four health facilities to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries are the Presbyterian Health Services at Agogo, Dormaa and Donkorkrom, and the Weija/Gbawe Municipal Health Directorate in Accra.

The PPE includes quantities of N95 and N19 face masks, protective shields, infrared thermometers, surgical gloves, disposal gloves, gumboots, disposal gowns, handy clean wash (veronica buckets) stands and bowls, liquid soap, jumbo tissue, hand sanitizers and cartoons of Salem drinking water.

The ACT alliance Secretariat in Geneva approved GHC398,400 to respond to the containing of the pandemic in Ghana.

The first phase of the project consists of the provision of PPE to some selected health facilities to enable them to respond adequately in their respective areas of operation.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantle, the Moderator of the General Assembly, said the items came on the backdrop of increased cases of COVID-19 in the country, adding that it would facilitate work at the hospitals as they continue to play an integral role in the fight of the pandemic.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante, therefore, expressed his appreciation to ACT Alliance, Geneva for their continuous support in that direction.

The Moderator noted that following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is now more than ever important to ensure that hospital staff is adequately resourced through the provision of PPE.

He announced that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana had already supported its 55 health facilities across the country with PPE since the outbreak of the CONVID-19 virus.

Receiving the PPEs on behalf of the facilities, Rev. Dr. Isaac Appiah, General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Dormaa, thanked the Church and Act Alliance -Ghana Forum for the gesture and for its commitment in supporting front line health workers during these critical times.

He said the donations have come at the opportune time for the health facilities as they are doing their best to contain the virus in the country.

Mrs. Joyce Larko, the programme Manager of the Act Alliance-Ghana Forum, said the ACT Alliance is the largest coalition of protestant and orthodox churches and church-related organizations engaged in humanitarian, development and advocacy work in the world.

She said it consists of over 155 members working together in over 140 countries to create positive and sustainable change in the lives of poor and marginalized people regardless of their religion, politics, gender, sexual orientation, race, or nationality in keeping with the highest international codes and standards.

She said the Ghana Forum was established in the year 2011 with current membership as follows; the Presbyterian Relief Services and Development, Christian Council of Ghana, and Christian Aid Ghana.

Mr Patrick Brako Kumor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, who later received the items on behalf of Weija/Gbawe Municipal Health Directorate, expressed his appreciation for the gesture.

He urged the public to continue observing all the COVID-19 Protocols to help contain the virus.

Ms Stella Edith Tsar, the Deputy Director of Nursing, Gbawe Municipal Health Directorate, commended the donors for the gesture.

She said the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus had brought stress on Ghana Health Service and expressed her gratitude to ACT Alliance and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for the intervention.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, our Internally Generated Fund reduced drastically as people are no longer patronising the health facilities,” she added

Ms Tsar said the items would be distributed among the three district health facilities under the Municipal Directorate.