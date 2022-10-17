Acting Colombian Ambassador calls for the protection of the environment

Madam Clavolia, Milena Vace, Chovoe Affairs at the Colombian Embassy, has reiterated the call for the protection of the environment.

“… The most important thing is to obey the rule of law and make good use of the resources… Minerals are not produced like fabric, so countries must ensure to make the best from them, ” she said.

Madam Vace said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Lands and National Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Monday in Accra.

The visit was among other things to introduce herself as the Acting Ambassador, and to reiterate her country’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Ghana.

She said Colombia and Ghana had a very strong relationship in many fields and one of such areas where both countries had even more opportunities to work together was the protection of the environment, human rights, and the mining sector as an important driving force.

“So, I came here to reiterate that interest and to make sure we understand the level and efforts of the Ghanaian governments in relation to these topics,” she said.

Mr Jinapor expressed excitement about the visit and assured the Acting Ambassador of the government’s continued commitment to keeping good relations with Colombia.