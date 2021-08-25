Acting IGP assures robust security to control armed robbery in Bono East

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured Ghanaians of robust security to protect lives and properties in the Bono East Region.

He expressed discomfort about the recent insecurity situation in the region, which he said remained a great worry, and promised an enhanced security apparatus to control nefarious activities, and clamp down particularly, armed robbery in the region.

The Acting IGP gave the assurance when he paid a day’s working to assess the security situation in the region and added adequate security in the area would promote the welfare of the people for business to flourish.

Dr Dampare’s visit took him to Tuobodom, Kintampo, Prang, Atebubu-Amantin, and Nkoranza where he inspected some police installations and motivated personnel of the service for improved police professionalism.

Earlier, the IGP paid courtesy calls on the Bono East Regional Minister Kwasi Adu Gyan and Osaedeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area and held closed discussions with them.