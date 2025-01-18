Acting NLA Director-General Focuses on Collaboration and Growth in Maiden Meeting with Staff

In his first meeting with staff members at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Acting Director-General Mohammed Abdul Salam emphasized a culture of collaboration and mutual growth.

He assured the team that his approach would not be about imposing change but rather about listening, learning, and evolving together.

“I’m here to listen and learn from you,” Abdul Salam told the staff. “Your experience and insights are invaluable. Together, we can bring fresh ideas that align with our shared vision for the NLA.”

Taking over from Sammi Awuku, who resigned to focus on his re-election efforts as Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Abdul Salam acknowledged the legacy of his predecessor and emphasized a strategy of gradual innovation. He made it clear that any changes would be aligned with the collective objectives of the organization and the input of its staff.

Abdul Salam stressed the importance of teamwork and collaboration, saying, “Our success is intertwined. If I succeed, we all succeed. If there are challenges, we face them together.” This statement set a tone of shared responsibility, signaling his commitment to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. He also encouraged staff to actively contribute their suggestions and expertise, emphasizing that the growth of the organization would depend on their collective efforts.