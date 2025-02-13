Acting Realized in SS2: Teniola Aladese’s Unconventional Journey

For many, the spark for a career in acting ignites in childhood, but Teniola Aladese’s path to Nollywood took a surprising turn during her secondary school years.

In a candid interview with Chude, the actress, producer, and casting director revealed that she only began to seriously consider acting when she reached SS2. Prior to that, her ambition was entirely different—she had planned to become a lawyer.

The turning point came unexpectedly when Teniola read Christopher Darden’s account of the O.J. Simpson trial. “I finished the book and closed it, thinking, ‘I’m not cut out to be a lawyer.’ I wouldn’t know what to do if I lost a case for a client,” she recalled. That moment of clarity forced her to reconsider her future, steering her away from law and towards the craft she had always admired from afar.

Inspired by Nollywood icons like Genevieve Nnaji and Regina Askia, Teniola began exploring the world of film, though uncertainty about the practicality of pursuing acting still loomed large. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to go to school to study acting, just in case it didn’t work out for me,” she confessed. Instead, she chose to study Mass Communication—a decision that allowed her to keep her acting dreams alive while ensuring a safety net.

Her entry into the industry wasn’t immediate; it began behind the scenes. While at university, Teniola interned on the popular series Tinsel as a production assistant. Determined to break into the field, she later reached out to a producer at Africa Magic, hoping to secure a role as either a production assistant or a third assistant director. Although this opportunity made it challenging to transition directly into acting full-time—“No producer is going to let you leave his set to go act on another set when you’re the production coordinator on this one”—her persistence eventually paid off.

Teniola’s breakthrough came on the set of Gidi Up. With encouragement from Victor Sanchez and Mr. Rogers, she auditioned for a role that many believed she was perfect for. “There was this character, and everyone suggested, ‘Maybe she can do it.’ I auditioned, and they said, ‘Yeah, you have the role.’ Just like that,” she explained.

Her journey from aspiring lawyer to Nollywood star serves as a reminder that sometimes, a single moment of insight can change the entire course of one’s life. Teniola Aladese’s story is not just about discovering a passion for acting; it’s about embracing the unexpected and having the courage to follow a path less traveled.