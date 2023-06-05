Action Aid Presents  50 Life Jackets To Weija–Gbawe Municipal Assembly

Action Aid Ghana has taken another giant step by donating 50 Life Jackets to Weija–Gbawe Municipal Assembly to be shared with Basic Schools in the island communities in the Weija–Gbawe municipality.

The Regional Manager, Greater Accra/Volta and Oti Regional Program Officer for Action Aid Ghana, Sheverah Anzagira, presenting the items to the Assembly, noted that they were moved by the recent disaster that befell the island schools in the municipality, where nine children around Faana in Weija-Gbawe were droned.

Stressing that the donation was made to help avoid the future recurrence of such disasters in and around the municipality.

The Regional Manager, however, underscored the need for a national dialogue about Islands Schools in order to find lasting solutions to curtail the perennial occurrence of accidents in the island communities.

This she said, Action Aid will continue to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of children and teachers in island communities in order to make education flexible and accessible to all.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly Hon Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, receiving the items, commended Action Aid Ghana, for taking the initiative of coming to their aid at a time they need these lifejackets to assist them in preventing such disasters.

Stressing that the items donated to the Assembly would be used for the purpose for which it was donated in order to save lives.

However, touching on the droning incident which occurred in the municipality, he disclosed that a committee has been set up to come out with a comprehensive report that will help address future disasters.

Some of the pupils who spoke to this Journalist, in elation commended Action Aid Ghana, for coming to their aid; stressing that having access to lifejackets will help them to overcome the fear and tension that has gripped them after the disaster.



Background

Nine children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, around Faana in the Weija-Gbawe municipality in Accra after a boat they were in capsized. Eight (8) of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh