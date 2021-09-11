ActionAid builds two sanitary facilities for Witches Camp at Gnani

ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has built a six-seater bio-digester toilet facility and a solar-powered mechanized borehole with a standpipe for the Gnani Witches Camp in the Northern Region.

The two facilities would help to improve on the sanitary conditions of inmates at the Camp.

The two projects, jointly funded by Australian Aid and ActionAid Ghana, formed part of ‘Action to promote Women Rights and stop Witchcraft Accusations’ project, being implemented by the NGO.

Mr John Nkaw, Interim Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, speaking at the commissioning of the facilities, said the gesture was in response to the needs of inmates for portable water and a conducive place of convenience as a measure of ending open defecation in the area.

He said the facilities also formed part of his organisation’s efforts on ending witchcraft accusations in the country.

“We will visit and monitor the use of the facilities as well as deepen awareness creation on ending witchcraft accusations in the country” he noted.

Meanwhile a seven-member committee made up of four women and three men had been instituted to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

Madam Mumuni Alia, a Programmes Manager at ActionAid Ghana, said the facilities were targeted at alleviating the plights of the inmates while working to ensure their reintegration into society.

She said over the years, ActionAid and partners had worked closely in the area of promoting the interest of children and women, adding that the projects were part of interventions to achieving such aim.

Mr Ahmed Abubakari Yussif, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the management of ActionAid Ghana and partners for complementing the efforts of government to addressing the prevalence of witchcraft accusations and its effects on the rights of victims.

Madam Tilichiri Ama, Leader of the alleged witches in the camp, expressed gratitude to AAG and partners for the intervention, and said the gesture would help to sustain their stay in the camp.

She appealed to government and other organisations to support them with health facility to help cater for their health needs.

“Most of us here are old and when we are sick, access to the health centre sometimes is a challenge, we suffer discriminations at the community health centre which sometimes worsens ones sickness” she noted